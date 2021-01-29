US GDP declined 3.5% last year; 2021 rebound expected
Published
US GDP declined by 3.5% in 2020, the steepest fall since the end of World War II. -More-Full Article
Published
US GDP declined by 3.5% in 2020, the steepest fall since the end of World War II. -More-Full Article
By Sourabh Gupta*
On 20 January, Joseph Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, heading an..
Growth in Germany and Spain and a smaller-than-expected contraction in France pointed to resilience in the euro zone economy in the..