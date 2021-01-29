Nationwide expanding pet insurance services with Walmart partnership
Published
Nationwide's expanding pet insurance business is expanding its services in a partnership with Walmart. Nationwide's pet insurance division is based in Brea, California. The two Fortune 100 giants are launching Nationwide Pet Rx Express, a service for Nationwide's pet insurance customers to get their prescription medications with an expedited in-store claims process. The program includes special pricing and the ability to have claims for covered drugs processed at the counter. Members sign up…Full Article