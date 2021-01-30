A West Virginia newspaper company sues Google and Facebook over online ads.
Published
“There is no longer a competitive market in which newspapers can fairly compete for online advertising revenue,” the paper said in the suit.Full Article
Published
“There is no longer a competitive market in which newspapers can fairly compete for online advertising revenue,” the paper said in the suit.Full Article
A West Virginia news publisher has filed an antitrust suit against Google and Facebook, who together receive roughly half of all..