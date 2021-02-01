Behind the numbers: Business credit explained

You might be familiar with your personal credit score. But did you know your business has a score of its own? Most of us are familiar with personal credit scores. That three-digit number, also known as a FICO score, helps lenders decide whether you, as an individual, are a risk worth taking. But did you know that businesses have credit scores, too? Let’s look at some of the most common questions business owners ask about business credit and their scores. Why is business credit important? Imagine…