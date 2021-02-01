Union Budget 2021 allocates Rs 64,180 crore for ‘Aatma Nirbhar Health Yojana’

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday (February 1, 2021) launched the ‘Aatma Nirbhar Health Yojana’ with an outlay of 64,180 crores. "The government will set up 15 health emergency centres. It will strengthen the National Center for Disease Control," the Finance Minister said while presenting the Union Budget 2021. The FM began her Union Budget speech by praising Indians for their discipline during pandemic-induced lockdowns since last year. She said that no one could have predicted the upcoming health crisis when the last Budget was presented.