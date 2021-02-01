Union Budget 2021: Rs 2.87 lakh cr outlay for ‘Jal Jeevan Mission,’ announces FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The Narendra Modi government on Monday announced the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ with an outlay of Rs 2.87 lakh crore for 4,378 urban local bodies. Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman further said that the ‘Swachh Bharat 2.0’ will be implemented with an outlay of Rs 1,41,678 crore over a period of five years. In order to boost manufacturing in India, the Finance Minister also announced a production linked incentive (PLI) scheme with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore for 5 years starting this fiscal.