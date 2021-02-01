Insurer addresses frequently asked Covid-19 vaccine questions from employers
Published
For the safety and health of the entire community, vaccination is the best tool we have to end the Covid-19 pandemic in Oregon. Along with wearing masks, staying physically distant, washing our hands, and avoiding large indoor gatherings, we can help reduce the spread of the virus. Employers can help by encouraging and supporting employees to get the vaccine. For example, they may provide safety and efficacy information, assist with costs when possible, or direct them to trusted information from…Full Article