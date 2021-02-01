New Money: Colorado startups and tech companies brought in nearly $600M in funding in January

It's only one month into the new year and we're already seeing huge funding totals for Colorado technology companies and startups. In January, we saw nearly $600 million in funding across 12 deals, far outpacing December's total of $67 million from six deals. The month was bolstered by giant rounds from new unicorn Quantum Metric, cloud startup Pax8 and robotic recycling company AMP Robotics. We cover funding rounds, acquisitions and other transactions in our daily newsletter, The Beat. You can…