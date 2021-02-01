Unexpected Anfield arrival symbolizes squeezed club finances

The first time Ben Davies went to Anfield was to sign for Liverpool on Monday.



Joining the champion of England is not something the 25-year-old defender expected while toiling away in the second division at Preston.



“Obviously it came as a bit of a surprise when it first came,” he said. “But once you start to get your head around it, the opportunity that is in front of me is incredible.”



The player gazing around the hallowed stadium soaking in the history wasn't even on Jürgen Klopp's radar until recent days.



“It’s probably clear that in a normal transfer window, without any issues, we would not look at Preston if there’s a player for us," the Liverpool manager said. "It’s not really likely.”



The pandemic has shaken football. Even one of the world's most valuable teams such as Liverpool is not immune to the impact of empty stadiums draining the business of cash.



The January transfer window has seen spending drop to only around a third of the 230 million pounds (then $300 million) forked out a year ago by Premier League clubs — the lowest winter outlay since 60 million pounds in 2011.



Liverpool had tried to avoid spending anything. Even after losing Virgil van Dijk in October and Joe Gomez in November to long-term knee injuries, Klopp had been unwilling — or unable — to sign cover in the January transfer window.



Then reality set in with the prospect of the Premier League trophy being surrendered along with the other senior center back — Joel Matip — being ruled out for the rest of the season on Monday with an ankle ligament injury.



So a combination of panic and necessity on transfer deadline day saw Davies remarkably swap life in mid-table in the Championship to be part of a Premier League title defense, and Ozan Kabak join on loan from...