MGC Pharmaceuticals in trading halt ahead of two announcements

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:MXC) (OTCMKTS:MGCLF) (FRA:H5O) is placed in a trading halt ahead of the release of two announcements – a proposed dual listing on the London Stock Exchange and an investor presentation highlighting a placement to sophisticated and institutional investors in the UK. The halt will remain until the beginning of trade on Thursday, February 4 or when an announcement is made to market, whichever occurs earliest to allow for confirmation on the details relating to the capital raising and to secure commitments for the proposed capital raising. Strong commercial trajectory into 2021 MGC Pharmaceuticals enjoyed a productive December quarter and is progressing towards its target of achieving monthly cash flow breakeven by the end of 1H 2021 from around 5,000 units sold per month. The quarter delivered strong global product sales generating revenue of $456,000 from 2,900 units of products sold - representing an increase of 67% growth from the previous quarter. The company has also made material progress towards strategic dual listing on the London Stock Exchange, following the release of regulatory guidance notes for cannabis companies in September 2020.