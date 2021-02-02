Longevity is an asset — use it to your advantage

How many times have you heard “It’s a young person’s business?” Technology has changed the way we buy and do things. Let’s not forget longevity is an asset. Properly positioned, it can win business. Here’s how. 1.How long has your firm been in business? The pandemic is a serious issue. Many people will say: “We’ve never seen anything like it before.” In Gwynedd, Pennsylvania, there’s a restaurant called The William Penn Inn. It’s been in business for over 300 years. They…