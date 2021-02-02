An accused Capitol rioter asked the judge for permission to leave the US for a vacation in Mexico
Jenny Cudd's lawyers said that she had "planned and prepaid for a weekend retreat with her employees in Riviera Maya, Mexico."Full Article
