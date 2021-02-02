Parkville's Ultimate Athletic Sportswear scores deal to create exclusive Mahomes T-shirts for Hy-Vee

Kansas City Chiefs merchandise stands are popping up all over the metro as fans refresh their gear for the team's "Run it Back" tour. Out of all the red and gold around town, one brand set itself apart from the others. That's because it brags that quarterback Patrick Mahomes helped with the design and personally gave the T-shirts his autographed stamp of approval. For the second year, Mahomes partnered with Hy-Vee and J. Doole Promotions Inc., which does business as Ultimate Athletic Sportswear,…