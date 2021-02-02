See Martha Stewart and other celebrities in Scotts Miracle-Gro's first-ever Super Bowl ad

John Travolta records a TikTok as Martha Stewart stacks preternaturally perfect tomatoes in the first Super Bowl ad from Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. The Marysville, Ohio-based lawn and garden leader seeks to capitalize on its record-high 2020 sales, driven by stir-crazy experienced and newbie gardeners seeking to create backyard havens in the coronavirus pandemic. Several celebrities crowd the same yard in the 45-second ad, released Tuesday and scheduled to run during the second quarter of Sunday's…