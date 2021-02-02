EA Sports to revive college football video games

When it comes to college football, Electronic Arts is getting back in the game. Redwood City, California-based EA on Feb. 2 announced its intention to again develop college football video games. The video game maker's Maitland-based EA Tiburon studio previously developed college football games as part of the successful NCAA Football franchise which spanned two decades. EA has partnered with the Collegiate Licensing Co., the NCAA's licensing representative, to become the only developer of college…