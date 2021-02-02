New Zealand Jobless Rate Sinks To 4.9% In Q4
The unemployment rate in New Zealand came in at 4.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.Full Article
The jobless rate in New Zealand fell to 4.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.
