Tesla Conducts New Recall of More Than 130,000 Vehicles Due To Defective Touchscreens

Tesla Conducts New Recall of More Than 130,000 Vehicles Due To Defective Touchscreens

HNGN

Published

Tesla has started the recalling process of more than 130,000 vehicles with touchscreen defects by sending out notifications via email after years of bickering with regulators.

Full Article