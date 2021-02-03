Wolf proposes increases in Pennsylvania income tax rate, education funding

Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday unveiled a proposal to raise the state's personal income tax from 3.07% to 4.49% while at the same time expanding the number of Pennsylvanians in lower and middle income brackets that would qualify for tax cuts and increasing aid to public schools. Pennsylvania is one of a handful of states that has a flat income tax rate, which has been 3.07% since 2004. Wolf’s proposal, which would have to be approved by the GOP-led General Assembly, would increase taxes on upper income…