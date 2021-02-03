Boadicea Resources eyes potential Orion extension within the Symons Hill licence

Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA) has welcomed advanced exploration on IGO Ltd’s (ASX:IGO) Nova Mining Lease, less than 1 kilometre from the company’s Symons Hill license, in the Fraser Range. The Orion chonolith (‘worm-like intrusion’) has been intercepted by multiple drill holes and is interpreted to have a strike length of greater than 1,000 metres and a diameter of 80-250 metres. IGO is currently advancing exploration on the potential Orion extension within the Symons Hill licence with drilling on Symons Hill expected in Q1/Q2 2021. Of the more than 600 IGO Fraser Range mafic-ultramafic intrusions, Orion is ranked in the top three for prospectivity. “Orion a highly prospective target” IGO has developed an in-house geochemical screening tool (the Mafic Prospectivity Index, or MPI) which can identify the most prospective intrusions in the Fraser Range by defining levels of crustal contamination, nickel and copper fertility, and intrusions that have chemical compositions like those at Nova-Bollinger. Of key interest to Boadicea is the Orion prospect, one of the highest priority targets identified by IGO to have the potential to lead to a discovery in the near-term. Boadicea managing director Jon Reynolds said: “The additional technical information released by IGO on the Fraser Range potential, highlights our excitement for the potential upside from the 2021 exploration activities on the Symons Hill Licence. “The Orion chonolith provides a highly prospective target within Boadicea’s Symons Hill licence.” Symons Hill licence and nearby IGO Prospects Prospects adjacent to Symons Hill Exploration work completed within the Symons Hill licence is being managed by IGO under the terms of the Conditional Sale Agreement which provides IGO exclusive exploration access to nine BOA tenements within the Fraser Range. The company is ‘free carried’ through all exploration activities for a term of five years under the agreement. IGO has developed an exploration program focussed on testing for potential extensions to the Orion, Hercules, and Elara prospects which are interpreted to extend into BOA’s Symons Hill licence. These prospects are near the boundary of the Nova and Symons Hill Licence and provide high priority drilling targets. Planned work at the Orion target includes the completion of a low-temperature SQUID MLEM survey comprising 499 stations. The interpretation of data from this survey is expected to guide diamond drilling planned for Q1/Q2 CY 2021.