Tampa Bay companies raised more than $70 million in January

2021 began with a strong start in the Tampa Bay funding world, bringing in more than one-third of the total amount 2020 garnered as a whole. Tampa Bay companies raised more than $72.2 million, according to information garnered by Tampa Bay Inno and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. For comparison, Tampa Bay brought in roughly $185 million across 2020. We've got the full rundown of the deals you may have missed below. • Tampa-based marketing tech firm SiteWit raised $3.6 million…