Hard-hit Czech Republic reaches 1 million confirmed cases

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic has reached 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases, health authorities said Wednesday.



The battle against the pandemic is far from over in the hard-hit European Union country, which hopes to learn from previous mistakes that repeatedly allowed soaring infections to almost bring down the struggling health system.



The Czech Republic is by far the smallest of the 21 countries to surpass the milestone, with the U.S. leading the global table with more than 26 million confirmed cases.



“I’d like to say our approach has not been successful,” said Jan Trnka, a biochemist from Prague’s Charles University.



Trnka said the government — with three different health ministers in charge since the pandemic struck — has lacked a clear vison about what it wants to achieve and its measures have been met with a growing distrust from citizens.



Things might take a turn for the worse with the fast-spreading British variant of the virus.



“We’ll likely have more people infected. We’ll have more people in hospitals and more people will die,” Trnka said.



Vaccinations might help, but around 50% of Czechs says they don't want to get inoculated because of safety fears and disinformation, according to polls.



“I wish we’re all vaccinated to live without restrictions in the fall, but I’m pessimistic about it,” Trnka said.



The Health Ministry said Wednesday that the day-to-day increase in new infections reached 9,057 cases the previous day for a total of just over 1 million.



With a population of 10.7 million, the country has registered 16,683 deaths.



Another European Union country, the Netherlands, reached the 1 million mark of confirmed cases on Wednesday.



The Czech Republic was spared the worst of the pandemic in the spring only to see its...