Kraft Heinz Nears Deal to Sell Planters Brand to Hormel
Published
Kraft Heinz Co. is nearing a deal to sell its Planters snack business to Skippy peanut butter owner Hormel Foods Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.Full Article
Published
Kraft Heinz Co. is nearing a deal to sell its Planters snack business to Skippy peanut butter owner Hormel Foods Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.Full Article
A US newspaper report suggests local food major Kraft Heinz is planning to sell its Planters snacks business to an American..