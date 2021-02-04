Smartmatic Files $2.7 Billion Lawsuit Against Fox News
Published
Smartmatic accused Rupert Murdoch’s network of promoting a false narrative about the 2020 election that damaged the company.Full Article
Published
Smartmatic accused Rupert Murdoch’s network of promoting a false narrative about the 2020 election that damaged the company.Full Article
MIAMI (AP) — A voting technology company is suing Fox News, three of its hosts and two former lawyers for former President Donald..
The election-technology company is at the center of conspiracy theories pushed by right-wing media over whether the 2020 election..