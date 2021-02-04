Things to Know: Catholic Church got $1.5B in US virus relief

Here’s what’s happening Thursday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:



THREE THINGS TO KNOW TODAY:



— An Associated Press investigation has found that scores of Roman Catholic dioceses in the U.S. had more than $10 billion in cash and other readily available funds when they received at least $1.5 billion from the federal government’s small business emergency relief program. The Paycheck Protection Program was intended for employers who were badly battered by coronavirus lockdowns. Instead of suffering financially, however, many dioceses are reporting in audited financial statements that these assets ended up growing during the economic downturn. Overall, Catholic Church recipients were perhaps the paycheck program’s biggest beneficiaries. Church officials say they needed government relief to pay staff because donations from the faithful slowed when churches were ordered to close.



— The U.S. fell behind in the race to detect dangerous coronavirus mutations despite its world-class medical system and vaunted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and it’s only now beginning to catch up. The problem has not been a shortage of technology or expertise. Rather, scientists say, it’s an absence of national leadership and coordination, plus a lack of funding and supplies for overburdened labs trying to juggle diagnostic testing and the hunt for mutations.



— The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell to 779,000 last week, a historically high total that shows that a sizable number of people are still losing jobs to the pandemic. The job losses were fewer than the 812,000 that were lost the previous week and the fewest in two months, the Labor Department said Thursday. Before the virus began spreading rapidly in the U.S. in March, weekly applications for jobless aid had never topped...