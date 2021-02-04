Greenland Minerals extends Kvanefjeld public consultation period

Greenland Minerals Ltd (ASX:GGG) (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) (FRA:G7P), in consultation with the Government of Greenland, has extended the period for the public consultation hearings for its Kvanefjeld Rare Earth Project to 1 June 2021. COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have created logistical challenges around travelling and holding public meetings and information forums. The extension will allow sufficient time and opportunity for details of the project to be communicated and discussed amongst the cross-section of stakeholders, particularly in consideration of the substantial technical information associated with the project, which is publicly available via the Naalakkersuisut (Government of Greenland) official website. “Opportunity for effective communication” Greenland Minerals managing director Dr John Mair said: “Kvanefjeld is a significant project for Greenland, and we openly support an extension to the public consultation period in order for the project to be effectively communicated and discussed among community and government stakeholders. “We appreciate that the government is undertaking the public consultation during a time of logistical challenge and are working cooperatively to support this. “We welcome open communication and look forward to upcoming meetings and information forums in southern Greenland and will continue to address queries and concerns that arise, as well as discussing the significant opportunities and benefits of the project. “There is a substantial amount of information that relates to many aspects of the project, and it is important that local stakeholders have ample time and opportunity to understand all aspects.” Greenland borders closed for February The Greenland Government announced that the country is closed for entry during the period from 1 February to 28 February - which imposes further limitations for specialist advisors and independent experts to enter Greenland to participate in the consultation process. The government has also highlighted that, with the scheduled upcoming municipal elections in April, it is important that a newly-elected local municipal council has the opportunity to be involved in the consultation process to represent those who will be living with the mining project. Meetings with stakeholders planned Community meetings will take place in southern Greenland in the coming days and will be attended by members of Greenland’s administration and their advisors, along with representatives of Greenland Minerals. A further round of meetings is currently being planned that will be attended by politicians. Kvanefjeld Project potential The Kvanefjeld Rare Earth Project is unique with respect to its favourable metallurgy and forecast production profile across all commercially important rare earths. Rare earth elements are critical to the electric vehicle revolution and renewable energy, as well as many other energy-efficient applications. The project is forecast to be a globally significant producer of all commercially important rare earth elements including neodymium, praseodymium, terbium and dysprosium, over an initial 37‐year mine life.