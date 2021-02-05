Table of Experts: Future of Cities

Contributing writer Holly Dolezalek The Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal held a panel discussion recently on the future of cities. Panelists included Tom Sagissor, president of RBC Wealth Management-US; Kalyn Hove, vice president of Business Services for Comcast Business; Jay Lindgren, chair of the Public-Private Development Group for Dorsey & Whitney; and Erin Peterson, partner at RSM. Kevin Lewis, President and CEO of BOMA Greater Minneapolis, served as moderator. Kevin Lewis: With regards…