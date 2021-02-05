Allegheny County Health Department registers 750 people for vaccine appointments with 2-1-1 hotline

The Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) said it filled up its first round of 750 registrations for vaccine appointments with its new 2-1-1 hotline it created in partnership with the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, logging over 15,000 calls per second throughout the day. ACHD opened the registration at noon on Feb. 4 for those 65 and older without internet access or who may have trouble navigating the registration website. ACHD said its call center began receiving inquires well before…