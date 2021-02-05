Round Rock company Sportsbeams is under the Super Bowl's bright lights
Round Rock-based Sportsbeams Lighting is ready for the Super Bowl spotlight. The lighting manufacturer has outfitted Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium — where the Super Bowl will be held Feb. 7 — with a lighting system it believes will make the halftime show one to remember. The company has been growing rapidly and says it can affordably provide municipalities, high schools and colleges with the same system used at the Super Bowl.Full Article