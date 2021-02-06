'Lou Dobbs Tonight' canceled by Fox News
According to the Los Angeles Times, Lou Dobbs, who had a show on Fox Business Network, will no longer have a role with the network.Full Article
Host trumpeted unfounded assertions of voter fraud in the 2020 election
The host used his show to support former President Donald Trump's election conspiracies, prompting a $2.7 billion defamation..