Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale is urging him to run for president again as an impeachment 'martyr'
Published
"They are about to give him superpowers," Parscale wrote on Twitter of the Senate impeachment trial.Full Article
Published
"They are about to give him superpowers," Parscale wrote on Twitter of the Senate impeachment trial.Full Article
Since 2015, Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell has ruled the Senate with an iron hand, describing himself as “the Guardian of..
012720 snow 5-630