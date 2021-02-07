MyPillow's Mike Lindell is 'begging to be sued,' Dominion Voting Systems said
Published
"At some point we may well oblige him," a representative for Dominion Voting Systems told CNN on Sunday.Full Article
Fox News is facing a rise of the machines, voting machines that is, as election software firm Smartmatic is suing the network,..
An anchor on Newsmax, a right-wing cable channel, walked off the set after MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell would not stop spouting lies..