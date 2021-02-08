Chinese-Australian reporter allegedly spread Chinese secrets

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — China has formally arrested a Chinese-born Australian journalist for CGTN, the English-language channel of China Central Television, on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets overseas, Australia’s foreign minister said Monday.



The arrest of Cheng Lei last Friday starts an official criminal investigation and came six months after she was detained.



“The Australian government has raised its serious concerns about Ms. Cheng’s detention regularly at senior levels, including about her welfare and conditions of detention,” Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement.



“We expect basic standards of justice, procedural fairness and humane treatment to be met, in accordance with international norms,” she added.



Worsening bilateral relations since Australia called for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic are suspected to be the cause of Cheng’s arrest.



Cheng’s two young children were with family members in Melbourne, Australia.



A month before Cheng was detained on Aug. 13, Australia warned its citizens of a risk of arbitrary detention in China. China dismissed the warning as disinformation.



Before the last two journalists working for Australian media in China left the country in September, they were questioned by Chinese authorities about Cheng.



Australian Broadcasting Corp. reporter Bill Birtles and The Australian Financial Review’s Michael Smith were told they were “persons of interest” in an investigation into Cheng.



“I believe the episode was more one of harassment of the remaining Australian journalists rather than a genuine effort to try and get anything useful for that case,” Birtles said after returning to Sydney.



Australia has criticized China for charging...