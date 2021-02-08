Founder of St. Louis College Prep Charter School sentenced to year in prison for fraud case

The founder of a St. Louis-area charter school was sentenced to a year in prison and ordered to pay nearly $2.4 million in restitution to the state in a case in which he admitted to inflating the school's attendance numbers to procure increased state funding. Michael Malone, 42, on Friday was ordered by U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig in St. Louis to serve 12 months and 1 day in prison. He must also make restitution of $2,362, 761.33 to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education,…