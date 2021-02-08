Justin Timberlake among latest round of names added to Nashville's Music City Grand Prix ownership group

A new crop of notable individuals have been added to the Music City Grand Prix ownership group, including a famous pop star, to help bring the inaugural urban street race to Nashville August 6-8. Music City Grand Prix announced Thursday that Grammy Award-winning artist Justin Timberlake would be among the organization’s ownership group. In 2011, Timberlake backed late British driver Dan Wheldon’s winning effort in the Indianapolis 500 through a sponsorship with his clothing company William…