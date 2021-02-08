As pandemic alters plans, consumers to spend less on Valentine’s Day

After hitting a record high in 2020, Valentine’s spending is expected to drop this year, due in part to far fewer people dining out during the Covid-19 pandemic. Of the 52% of people planning to celebrate Valentine’s Day, just 24% are planning to dine out with their loved one this year — the lowest percentage in the survey’s history — while 41% are planning a special dinner or celebration at home, the National Retail Federation found. This change in plans is part of the reason for the…