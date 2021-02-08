L Brands sets timeline for Victoria's Secret to go private
With its financial position strengthening, L Brands Inc. is moving forward with plans for Victoria's Secret to become a private company this year. The company says the separation should be completed by August, at which point Victoria's Secret will become a private company and Bath & Body Works a public one. The format of the split is still not determined; the company is considering either spinning off Victoria's Secret or selling it. Stuart Burgdoerfer, who announced his retirement Thursday,…Full Article