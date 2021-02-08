Sedgwick County outlines opposition to property tax relief bill

A bill in the Kansas House to provide property tax relief to businesses closed or limited in capacity by county regulations will be met with opposition by Sedgwick County at a Tuesday hearing. Commissioners met in a special meeting Monday morning to talk about the county's response to House Bill 2142, a one-page bill that would enable businesses shut down or limited in capacity by county orders to seek property tax reimbursement for those months. Sedgwick County manager Tom Stolz said that could…