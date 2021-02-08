Advocacy group offers policy recommendations to grow startups in Wisconsin

Advocacy group offers policy recommendations to grow startups in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Startup Coalition, the advocacy group that launched in November of 2020 to improve and support early-stage companies in Wisconsin, has formed a list of government policy recommendations it says will accelerate the growth and success of startup companies across the state. WSC identified the following policy recommendations: Enhance WEDC’s Qualified New Business Venture (QNBV) Program Promote faster growth and the creation of more Wisconsin jobs by eliminating red tape and reducing…

