Advocacy group offers policy recommendations to grow startups in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Startup Coalition, the advocacy group that launched in November of 2020 to improve and support early-stage companies in Wisconsin, has formed a list of government policy recommendations it says will accelerate the growth and success of startup companies across the state. WSC identified the following policy recommendations: Enhance WEDC’s Qualified New Business Venture (QNBV) Program Promote faster growth and the creation of more Wisconsin jobs by eliminating red tape and reducing…