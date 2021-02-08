Fry's parent company will pay employees to get coronavirus vaccine

The parent company of Fry's Food Stores will pay its employees if they get the coronavirus vaccine. Cincinnati-based Kroger (NYSE: KR), the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets, including Fry's stores in Arizona, has launched a plan to pay any employee $100 when they received the full dosage of the Covid-19 vaccine. Employees need to provide proof they have received the full dose of the vaccine, which requires two shots in many cases, to their human resources representative to…

