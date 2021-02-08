More winter weather headed to St. Louis Monday night

This winter has been quite dismal when it comes to snowfall totals in and around St. Louis and while snow has developed for some of us Monday afternoon, it's not a major snow maker. The snow may mix with sleet and freezing drizzle, especially south of I-70 through the afternoon into the evening. General accumulations are light with a dusting to 1 inch likely in the St. Louis area, including the Metro East. Upwards of 1-2 inches are possible west and north of the metro area. With the recent cold…