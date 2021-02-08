Leader of Northern Kentucky economic development group to exit
The leader of a Northern Kentucky economic development organization is retiring after more than 11 years to be replaced by another industry veteran in the region. Jack Moreland is retiring March 15 as president of Southbank Partners, the community and economic development organization for Northern Kentucky’s river cities. Will Weber, who has led the Campbell County Economic Development Office for the past three years and is president of the Campbell County Economic Progress Authority, will succeed…Full Article