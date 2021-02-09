Rachel Maddow to collect $258K in dispute with OAN network

One America Network's attempt to accuse MSNBC host Rachel Maddow of defamation will cost the fledgling cable network. OAN, as it's called, was ordered to pay $258 million to cover attorney's fees and costs following the dismissal of the lawsuit in federal court. The network said Maddow falsely accused an OAN reporter of also working as a reporter for Sputnik, a Russian state media outlet covering American politics. Charles Herring, president of Herring Networks, OAN's parent, vowed to appeal the…