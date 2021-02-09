Allegiant to launch two new services connecting Tampa Bay to North Carolina, Arkansas

Allegiant Air has announced two new services that will connect Tampa Bay to North Carolina and Arkansas starting in May. The first route will connect Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport with Concord-Padgett Regional Airport in Concord, North Carolina. The nonstop route will begin on May 27. “With this new service to Concord and the Charlotte, North Carolina area, Allegiant will now serve 24 destinations from SRQ, providing low fares and convenient choices for our community and visitors,”…