Former Flyers goalie, GM Rox Hextall hired as Pittsburgh Penguins' general manager

The Pittsburgh Penguins wasted no time hiring a new general manager. Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie and later General Manager Ron Hextall has been tapped as GM and Brian Burke will serve as president of hockey operations, co-owners Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle announced on Tuesday. “It’s an honor to be joining the Pittsburgh Penguins, an organization well-known for its excellence on and off the ice,” Hextall said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to working with ownership, Brian…