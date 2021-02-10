Ansila Energy set to capitalise on skyrocketing UK gas prices

Ansila Energy NL (ASX:ANA) is well-placed to capitalise on sky-high UK gas prices following its recent acquisition of Hartshead Resources Ltd, according to chief financial officer Andrew Matharu.



In early February, Ansila acquired the remaining 78.4 per cent of UK gas explorer Hartshead it did not already own and secured $8 million in funding for a multi-phased development of existing gas discoveries across the company's assets in the Southern North Sea.



Gas had been one of the best-performing commodities in 2021 thus far, and the UK gas price was up 300 per cent from where it was when the deal was initially negotiated, Matharu said.



"The Hartshead acquisition transforms Ansila Energy into a new UK-focused gas development company complete with a fully-funded work program, a clear roadmap for a multi-phased portfolio development with a seasoned management team, experienced in successfully delivering Southern Gas Basin projects with several notable exits on their CVs."