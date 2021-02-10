Lost a job or income? Don't lose access to key tax credits

Americans who lost their job or some of their income in 2020 should pay attention to a new, one-time provision that ensures they don't lose access to valuable tax credits as well.



The “lookback” rule allows taxpayers to use either their 2019 or 2020 income, whichever is most beneficial, in order to get the most out of the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit. These are considered the two most valuable tax credits for low- and moderate-income working families.



Together, they lift more working-age people out of poverty than any other government program, said Elaine Maag, a principal research associate at the Tax Policy Center.



Taxpayers qualify and receive credits based on their income and number of dependents. In general, the less you earn, the larger the credit. And they are refundable tax credits, which are particularly beneficial because they can reduce the amount of tax someone owes to zero or potentially yield a refund.



However, some people were potentially facing a smaller credit or no credit because of job loss or reduced income in 2020. That can mean the difference between a refund, which is a financial lifeline in many households, or even owing taxes.



That is because people need some earned income to claim the credits and money from unemployment benefits is not considered earned income in the eyes of the IRS.



So lawmakers, as part of a relief package passed in December, decided taxpayers could “lookback" to their 2019 income to claim these credits.



While it is unclear exactly how many people stand to gain from this new rule, the bulk of the job losses were among lower income workers, who benefit the most from these credits.



The Earned Income Tax Credit is worth $538 to $6,660 depending on income and number of children. People without...