1-800-FlowersÂ founder raises $287.5M in 'blank check' IPO

1-800-FlowersÂ founder raises $287.5M in 'blank check' IPO

Newsday

Published

James McCann said he hopes this is the first of a series of SPACs -- special purpose acquisition companiesÂ -- that will take promising firmsÂ public.Â  Â 

Full Article