I stopped spending for a month, and you can too

In January, I took up a no-spend challenge. That’s right — I refrained from making nonessential purchases for one whole month.



With my travel and entertainment expenses basically nonexistent during the pandemic, the challenge really boiled down to two categories: shopping and food delivery.



I’d never done a spending challenge before and didn’t know what to expect. Would I give up immediately? If I succeeded, how much money would I actually save?



Here’s what happened, what I learned from the experience and how you can try it, too.



I HAVE MORE WILLPOWER THAN I THOUGHT



Part of the reason why I never previously attempted a no-spend challenge is because I thought it would be too stressful and, ultimately, ineffective. But breaking my usual spending habits was surprisingly easy. For me, the key was creating a plan and not making it overly restrictive.



After my first few times reflexively opening the Target or Amazon apps, I realized I mostly shop online out of boredom. So I decided to reserve two apps specifically for mindless scrolling: Instagram and Twitter. Once I exhausted those, I’d have to put the phone down and find another way to pass the time. Usually, I’d opt to read a book or do laundry, both of which were much more productive and much less expensive. The urge to shop dwindled by the day.



I took a different approach to takeout food. My husband and I agreed to cut back rather than cut out so we could continue supporting local businesses. Plus, between busy work schedules and taking care of our child, we appreciated having breaks from cooking. Knowing that I didn’t have to deprive myself completely took some of the pressure off.



THE LINE BETWEEN NEEDS AND WANTS IS OFTEN BLURRY



Determining whether an expense qualified as a necessity or just a...