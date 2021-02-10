Skin care startup Glory joins Sephora business accelerator

Portland skin care startup Glory has landed a spot in the beauty brand Sephora's competitive business accelerator program. Glory, which launched just before the start of the pandemic, is one of eight brands in the program's latest cohort. It's also the only one from the Pacific Northwest. Most of the brands are from Los Angeles or New York City. "I set out to create a space outside of those two huge cities and we're doing just that," said Glory founder and CEO Alisia Ford, in a phone interview.…