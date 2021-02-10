Five Things for Wednesday, including reopening reactions and a goodbye to Bailey's

Good morning. Here are some eating and drinking Five Things for Wednesday. After nearly three months, the three Portland-area counties and nine others will allow indoor dining and other business activities to resume Friday thanks to a trend of declining Covid-19 cases. For restaurants, it means dining areas at 25% capacity or 50 people, with the same limits applying to gyms. The loosened restrictions are good news for restaurant operators, but owners and workers need more assurance and safety…